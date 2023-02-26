Pets of the Week: Feb. 27, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 1200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Poppi is a 3-year-old Boxer mix that was rescued from a local animal control. She is very gentle and loving with good manners. She knows basic commands. She is so happy for love and attention – Poppi needs a family ready to make her feel cherished. To meet Poppi, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Poppi is a 3-year-old Boxer mix that was rescued from a local animal control. She is very gentle and loving with good manners. She knows basic commands. She is so happy for love and attention – Poppi needs a family ready to make her feel cherished. To meet Poppi, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Spur is a 2-year-old black and white domestic short hair. He lost his home when his owner went to an assisted living facility. Although he was a bit timid at first, he shows he wants to be loved and enjoys attention and pets. He is ready to be someone’s cherished companion. To meet Spur, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org to meet him or with any questions.

Spur is a 2-year-old black and white domestic short hair. He lost his home when his owner went to an assisted living facility. Although he was a bit timid at first, he shows he wants to be loved and enjoys attention and pets. He is ready to be someone’s cherished companion. To meet Spur, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org to meet him or with any questions. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Ruthie is a mixed breed who came to the shelter with other parvovirus puppies. She has completed her medical treatment and quarantine time and is ready for a loving forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Ruthie is a mixed breed who came to the shelter with other parvovirus puppies. She has completed her medical treatment and quarantine time and is ready for a loving forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Cricket is a young domestic shorthair who was found abandoned in an apartment. He is affectionate and playful and may do well in a home with other cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Cricket is a young domestic shorthair who was found abandoned in an apartment. He is affectionate and playful and may do well in a home with other cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

One-year-old Ojabu is a very outgoing and ready to find a home. He loves attention from people and reaches out his little paws when people walk by his cage. He perks up when it’s wet food time. He loves his food and gets extra chatty when it’s time for his next meal. To met Ojabu, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

One-year-old Ojabu is a very outgoing and ready to find a home. He loves attention from people and reaches out his little paws when people walk by his cage. He perks up when it’s wet food time. He loves his food and gets extra chatty when it’s time for his next meal. To met Ojabu, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Donette is a very plump, 10-year-old French bulldog/pittie mix. Donette was found waddling (literally) around in Joliet until she was scooped up by one of animal control’s officers. Donette does well with other dogs and cats but prefers companions that are laid-back like her. With a slow introduction, she should do well with new fur siblings. Donette keeps her cage pretty clean and will grunt or mumble if anyone wakes her from her slumber. To meet Donette, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333 with any questions.