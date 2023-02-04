Pets of the Week: Feb. 6

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

CeCe is a 2-year-old terrier mix. She’s shy only when meeting new people. She does well with other dogs her size, but she needs a home without small dogs or cats. She loves belly rubs, playing tug with toys and going on walks. She is potty-trained. To meet CeCe, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Yasmin is a 1-year-old petite domestic shorthair. She is gentle, quiet, calm and very loving. She approaches visitors for pets and easily shows her affectionate nature. Yasmin is good with other cats and would love a home with kitty friends. To meet Yasmin, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Human Society of Illinois)

Mookie is a sweet and playful 7-year-old pit mix. Mookie should be the only dog in the home. She needs a patient and experienced owner who can give slow introductions, and her space when she needs it. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Jet is a male domestic shorthair kitten who plays rowdily with his shelter friends but can also be cuddly and sweet. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Two-year-old Salvia needs a one-cat, no-child home. Salva tested well with a calm small dog and was very curious about the dog. Salvia is a large cat and doesn’t like being carried around. She’s very active when out of her cage and likes to chase after wand toys. To meet Salva, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Antonio, a sweet and docile 2-year-old pit bull, get along with dogs, cats, and kids. He takes treats gently and lights up at squeaker toys and balls. To meet Antonio, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.