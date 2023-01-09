Pets of the Week: Jan. 9, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Marilyn is a 1-year-old Great Pyrenees mix. She was found as a stray by a local animal control officer. She is timid and can be shy around men. She needs a home with older children only. Once shown love, she warms up and shows her sweet personality. She is good with other dogs and is active and playful. To meet Marilyn, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Stevie is a 5-year-old tabby that was rescued from an animal control in southern Illinois where she was at risk of being euthanized. She is outgoing, friendly and gentle. She immediately greets visitors and is appreciative of pets and attention. She will be a wonderful companion cat. To meet Stevie, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Tora is a 7-year-old mellow husky, who doesn’t mind the company of other dogs but prefers friends that respect her space and don’t jump all over her. She’s an older girl so a companion who matches her Zen personality would be best. She loves the icy weather and enjoys long walks, especially in the morning. To meet Tora, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Kailee is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair that has now been at the animal control for more than 101 days. Kailee has always been outgoing and affectionate. She is cat friendly but is looking for a dog-free home. To meet Kailee, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Lola is a loving and sweet Labrador/terrier mix dog. She previously lived with a family with children and she enjoyed their company. She is a great on leash and is very affectionate. She is a little nervous at first but warms up quickly to everyone she meets. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Fara came from local animal control for a new start. She and her sister are shy, but have so much potential to become bright outgoing little kittens. They will need a patient home with no children to help them adjust and flourish. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.