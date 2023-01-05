Hospitals in Will, Grundy counties announce their 1st babies of 2023

The Farmer’s Almanac said that babies born on Jan. 1 will experience “the best luck throughout their lives.”

Although it’s too soon to prove or disprove the superstition, the four babies featured here were lucky enough to get some media attention (and a few gifts in some cases), thanks to reports from four local hospitals, simply for picking the right day to be born.

AdventHealth Bolingbrook

Fadiya and Imram Ahmed of Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at 6:07 a.m., Jan. 1, 2023, at AdventHealth Bolingbrook. Dr. Shamim Patel delivered the baby.

Zaviyar weighed five pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Zaviyar has a one-year-old brother, Ammar.

Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet

Miguel and Elizabeth Cruz of Oak Forest welcomed a baby girl at 10:29 a.m. Jan. 2 at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet

Baby Girl Cruz weighed eight pounds eight ounces. and measured 20.5 inches.

Morris Hospital

Kayla Koch and Jeremy Wade of Marseilles welcomed Paige Lee Ann Wade at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 2 at Morris Hospital. Morris Hospital obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Mary Fitzgibbon delivered the baby.

Paige weighed six pounds, five ounces and measured 19 inches

Paige has a big sister, Aliana, 3, and a big brother, Brendon, 15.

She also is the granddaughter of Susan and Randy Denen of Ottawa, Ron and Cathy Koch of Mesa, Arizona (originally Ottawa), Tracey Keller of Marseilles and Jeff Hughes of Ottawa.

The family received baby announcements from Allegra Printing; gift certificates from Channahon Lanes and Mini Golf, Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, Laki Hawaiian Ice, and Wash Cove car wash; travel coffee mugs from the City of Morris; gift baskets from Coal City Public Library District, Old National Bank, and United Way of Grundy County; onesies and a goodie bag from The Cove, Coal City Nutrition; a Baby Einstein toy from Grundy Bank; a 3 month membership and bibs from the Morris Community YMCA; a handmade baby afghan and hat, baby toy and spoon from the Morris Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop; and a Cozy Spot play gym form Step by Step Child Care Center.

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox

Five babies were born at Silver Cross on New Year’s Day, but Baby Girl Avila was the first.

Amanda and Benny Avila of Joliet welcomed their daughter at 1:55 a.m. Jan. 1.

Baby Girl Avila weighed seven pounds, nine ounces and measured 20.5 inches.

She received a gift basket from Silver Cross’ mother/baby unit staff and a special gift from Silver Cross’ Childerguild auxiliary.