Pets of the Week: Dec. 19, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Ace is a 5-year old male brindle terrier mix that was relinquished when his owner became homeless. He is a little timid in his new surroundings and needs a patient adopter that can see his potential. He loves being petted, but he’s sensitive and needs a quiet home and devoted adopter. To meet Ace, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Two-year-old Raven was rescued from euthanasia in a shelter in southern Illinois. She is very friendly, affectionate and outgoing. She will immediately interact with visitors and try to woo them into pets and attention. She yearns to be a lap cat. Raven is FIV positive and is not always fond of other cats. She should be the only pet in a home – she has a lot of love to share and is ready to be a cherished companion. To meet Raven, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Hailey is a Catahoula leopard/Chihuahua mix puppy who came from animal control. She is sweet and a bit shy but loves to play with other dogs and enjoys the company of all the staff and volunteers. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Scott is domestic shorthair who loves attention and follows the staff begging for that attention. He was living outside and needs a nice warm home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.