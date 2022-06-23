Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization awards two dozen $1,000 scholarships

New Lenox — Twenty-four young women each received $1,000 scholarships on June 21,, thanks to an organization whose main reason for being is to award scholarships.

The Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization, which was founded in 1970, raises money for the scholarships through its annual holiday raffle, Jennifer M. McManus, spokeswoman said.

About 80 young women typically apply, and the organization interviews approximately 30 applicants, McManus said.

Women must live in New Lenox, Frankfort, Mokena and Manhattan and plan to attend a college, university, trade school or junior college, according to the organization’s website.

The scholarships are awarded at an annual dinner, which was held this year at Gatto’s in New Lenox. McManus said 90 people attended, which was “record-breaking.”

The Lincoln-Way Area Business Women's Organization hosted a celebration dinner on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Gatto's in New Lenox to honor the recipients of the 2022 scholarships. Each young woman was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Ninety people attended the celebration. (Photo courtesy of the Lincoln-way Area Business Women's Organization)

“The celebration dinner is a culmination of all the work throughout the year,” McManus said in an email. “We were so happy to celebrate these young women, especially since it’s been a challenging couple of years.”

COVID didn’t stop the organization from raising money and awarding scholarships, McManus said. The 2020 recipients were interviewed by Zoom and still received scholarships, even though a dinner couldn’t be held, McManus said.

Funds for the 2021 scholarships were raised through a raffle and the sale of popcorn, she said. McManus said the recipients were very appreciative, even though some also receive other scholarships.

“Every little bit helps,” she said.

It might be misconception that one must be a business owner to participate. That isn’t the organization’s focus.

“It’s about giving back to the community,” McManus said, “and meeting really nice women and doing charitable things together.”

For more information, visit lwabwo.org.

Here are the 2022 LWABWO scholarship recipients: Melanie Hill, Sophia Bruozas, Camry Baker, Kellie Kempaik, Amanda Cosco, Marta Mscisz, Jordan Smith, Tara Schoppe, Emma So, Karli Schuster, Madison Medina, Abigale Karpluk, Amanda Barta, Kailey White, Julie Arias, Michele Ryan, Katherine Malcom, Meaghan Fitzpatrick, Antonia Kubas, McKenzie Murdock, Taylor Schilinger, Christa Kolavo, Marla Hayes. Kelsey McGiven.

Sophia Bruozas and Michele Ryan did not attend the dinner.