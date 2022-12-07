New Lenox H.S. hosting basketball clinic for kids with special needs

Alan Maziur, 7, and son of Jenna Maziur, a girls basketball coach at Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox, sits on a basketball during a basketball camp at the school in the summer of 2022. Alan has nonverbal autism and loves basketball. He will participate in a basketball camp for students with special needs in January 2023. Jenna will help run it. (Photo courtesy of Jenna Maziur)