New Lenox H.S. hosting basketball clinic for kids with special needs

Jenna Maziur’s 7-year-old son Alan is passionate about basketball, just like the rest of their family.
But Alan, who has nonverbal autism, has played the sport only at home, she said.
“He gets so excited when people make a basket,” Maziur said.
Now, Alan and other kids with special needs have an opportunity to play with their peers.
The girls basketball program at Providence Catholic High School is hosting a basketball camp Jan. 5 and 6 for students with special needs. Registration is open. The cost is $25, which includes a camp T-shirt.
Two former special education teachers and current girls basketball coaches will run the camp. One of those is Maziur, who taught special education for seven years in Homer Glen, she said. Michelle Bommersbach, who also is also former special education teacher, will help out as well.
Noah Senffner, a Providence alumnus and current boys basketball coach, will assist at camp too. Senffner has a master’s degree in education with a concentration in special education/learning behavior specialist, according to a news release from Providence.
Eileen Copenhaver, Providence’s head girls basketball coach, said in the news release that it’s important for athletes to provide opportunities for others to share in the love of a sport they are so passionate about.”
That includes basketball, she said.
“As the saying goes, ‘When everyone is included, everyone wins,’ ” Copenhaver said. “We look forward to a day full of fun and learning.”
The Super Celtics Special Needs Co-ed Camp will have sessions for children ages 5 to 10 and also for ages 11 to 15. Each session is one hour long, Maziur said.
To encourage “peer modeling,” each camper with will be paired with a member of the girls basketball team for the duration of camp, Maziur said.
“We’re very excited to give this opportunity to anyone who wants to join the fun,” Maziur said.
Any child with special needs is welcome, she said. No basketball experience is necessary. Coaches will modify the camp’s drills and games to fit the needs of the campers.
In fact, when parents register campers, they’ll receive an email asking for information about the camper. This way, coaches are well-prepared to give campers the best experiences possible, Maziur said.
“Parents are encouraged to stay,” Maziur said. “We want them there to see their children interacting and having fun and if they need anything we can’t provide.”
The Super Celtics camps will take place in two gyms. The smaller gym possibly will become a quiet area. Children who become overstimulated or don’t like loud noises can take a break and regulate themselves.
“It’s just important for everyone to know they are included and they are welcomed with open arms,” Maziur said.
Maziur said she is unaware of other basketball camps for kids with special needs given in connection with a high school. However, it’s important for kids with special needs to have “those typical life experiences.”
“So this was a way to sort of bridge that gap for the parents and campers, to have a typical athletic camp experience,” Maziur said.
Alan will be one of the children attending.
“This will be his first camp,” Maziur said. “We are really hoping he will enjoy his time at camp.”
To register, visit bit.ly/3VxUZzq.
For information, email Maziur at jenna.palmer7@gmail.com or Copenhaver at ecopenhaver@providencecatholic.org.