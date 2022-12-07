Give the gift of lifesaving blood this holiday season in Will and Grundy counties

Holiday travel, seasonal illnesses and winter weather can all impact local blood supply.

The American Red Cross said that when people travel, fewer people donate blood. The current rise in COVID, flu and RSV cases means note as many healthy people are available to donate. Winter storms may lead to the cancellation of blood drives.

So the Red Cross is asking people to donate, so blood will be available when patients need care.

Donations of type O blood and platelets are especially needed, the Red Cross said.

It’s also fine to donate after receiving a flu shot; no waiting period is necessary, the Red Cross previously said. However, a waiting period may apply for a COVID-19 vaccine, depending on which one was received, the Red Cross previously said.

For eligibility questions, call 1-800-RED CROSS.

To thank donors, the Red Cross is offering the following:

A $10 Amazon gift card to anyone who donates through Dec. 15.

A long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt (while supplies last) to anyone who donates Dec. 16 to Jan. 2, 2023.

To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Or donate at one of the following events:

Grundy County

Dec. 9: Noon to 4 p.m., Towneplace Suites by Marriott, 630 Bob Blair Road, Minooka.

Will County

Dec. 9: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Service Council, 440 Quadrangle Dr., Suite C, Bolingbrook

Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Parkway, Romeoville

Dec. 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Parkway, Romeoville

People may also schedule a time to donate at the Joliet Blood Donation Center at 2625 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet.

For more information, visit versiti.org or call 800-786-4483.