Flu season may impact blood donations: here’s where to donate in Will, Grundy counties

Whenever seasonal illnesses increase, blood donations tend to decrease, according to the American Red Cross.

And since the cold and flu season started earlier this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control, the Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood before they get too busy with the holidays.

Donations of type O blood and platelets are especially needed, the Red Cross said.

It’s also fine to donate after receiving a flu shot; no waiting period is necessary, the Red Cross said. However, a waiting period may apply for a COVID-19 vaccine, depending on which one was received, the Red Cross said.

For eligibility questions, call 1-800-RED CROSS.

To thank donors, the Red Cross is offering the following:

• A $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice for those who donate between now and Nov. 22. For details, visit rcblood.org/perks.

• A Red Cross knit beanie (while supplies last) for those who donate Nov. 23 to Nov. 27.

• A $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email for those who come out to help Nov. 28 to Dec. 15. For details, visit rcblood.org/together.

To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Or donate at one of the following events:

Grundy County

Dec. 9: Noon to 4 p.m., Towneplace Suites by Marriott, 630 Bob Blair Road, Minooka.

Will County

Bolingbrook:

Nov. 18: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E. Boughton Road

Nov. 18: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Community Service Council, 440 Quadrangle Drive, Suite C

Dec. 9: 10 a.m.: 3 p.m., Community Service Council, 440 Quadrangle Drive, Suite C

Channahon:

Nov. 22: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Village of Channahon, 24555 S. Navajo Drive

Joliet:

Nov. 15: 1 - 6 p.m., Assembly Hall, 1550 Plainfield Road

Nov. 23: 1 - 6 p.m., Louis Joliet Mall, 3340 Mall Loop Drive

Nov. 28: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt

Nov. 29: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt

Dec. 2: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assembly Hall, 1550 Plainfield Road

Romeoville:

Nov. 25: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Parkway

Nov. 28: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 W. Romeo Road

Dec. 2: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Parkway

Dec. 5: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 W. Romeo Road