Pets of the Week: Dec. 5, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Kroll is a 4-year-old large terrier mix that was rescued from a local animal control. He is a gentle, sweet and laid-back. He is crate and potty-trained. He gets along with other dogs but prefers dogs that are laid-back like him. He loves walks, pets and attention. To meet Kroll, email Dogadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Lily is a 2-year-old female black and white domestic short hair that was rescued with her kittens from an animal control in Kentucky. She is a sweet, quiet, and a little timid in her new surroundings at the rescue but more outgoing each day. She likes gentle pets and attention. She needs a patient adopter that will give her time to adjust to a new home. To meet Lily, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Bella is a young shepherd/Pomeranian mix who was abandoned. She is timid and easily startled but once she is comfortable, she is the goofiest pup ever! Bella will need a calm and patient home to help her regain her confidence. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Winter is a domestic shorthair who is very affectionate and loves to be held. He was brought in as a stray, but he’s very sweet. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.