Pets of the Week: Nov. 21, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Dusty is a large, loving adult shepherd mix with a heart of gold. He will need a family that can give him training and love. Dusty has lived at the shelter for a while and is overstimulated by the shelter life. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Cedar is a young female domestic shorthair cat that was abandoned at the shelter and needs a loving, forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Barney is a large 3-year-old lab mix. His adopter developed medical issues, so Barney needs a new home. He loves to be near people, likes toys and car rides, and enjoys snuggles. Barney is a good mix of active and relaxed. He is smart and eager to please. He will need a slow introduction to other dogs. To meet Barney, email Dogadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Slimer is a 6-year old domestic shorthair. His owner had a stroke, so Slimer needs a new home. He is gentle, friendly, interactive and curious. He gets along with everyone, including other cats and dogs. He loves pets and attention and is easy to hold and cuddle. To meet Slimer, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet him. Visit nawsus.org.