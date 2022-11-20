Here how’s to donate toys to kids in Will, Grundy Counties this holiday season.

Anyone who’s every had the joy of unwrapping holiday gifts as a child understands that no child should experience the holidays without similar joy.

But where to donate?

Toys for Tots, which the Unite States Marine Corps Reserve, runs, is collecting new, unwrapped toys at multiple locations in Will and Grundy counties into December.

The Toys for Tots said any toy for children up to age 12 is acceptable with two exceptions. Realistic-looking, weapon-themed toys and gifts with food not accepted, according to Toys for Tots.

Or people simply can donate online.

In 2021, Toys for Tots supported 12,952 children and distributed 37,472 toys. To find a local drop off center or donate online, visit joliet-il.toysfortots.org.

For more information, email joliet.il@toysfortots.org.

3rd Annual Toy Drive: 1 to 3 p.m., Dec.10, at St. Dominic Church parking lot, 440 E. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. Drive-thru toy drive. Remain in car, pull up and hand the gift to a scout. Sponsored by Owen Enos and Ian Portillo with Boy Scout Troop 510. Gift ideas include Barbie dolls, board games, LEGOS, coloring books, crayons and markers, puzzles. Blocks, Uno cards, Hot Wheels cars, stuffed animals, movies. Gifts will be donated to Operation Christmas.

Justice for Wives Foundation is hosting a Christmas Toys and Coat Drive through Dec. 11. Drop off new and unwrapped toys and coats for children at Mt. Ebal Missionary Baptist Church, 221 Cameron Ave. Lockport. For more information, visit justiceforwives.com.

Pretty Me Inc. in partnership with Metropolitan Family Services in Bolingbrook is hosting a holiday toy drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10, at 201 Canterbury Lane, Suite C, Bolingbrook. Accepted items: toys in their original packaging, art supplies, books, blankets. For more information, visit prettymeinc.org/events-1.

RichEnDeed is collecting new and used age-appropriate toys for children, newborn through 8th grade, through the first week of December. Drop off at 1631 Tall Oaks Drive in Plainfield. For more information, call 815-582-8760 or visit http://richendeed.org/

The Bike Bald Group is holding the third annual “Holiday Light Jeep Toy Ride” at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at William B. Orenic Intermediate School, 5800 Theodore St. Joliet. Bring a Jeep full of toys, gift cards or donations to support families of children with cancer, rare illnesses or those in great need to the event. This is a police-escorted ride. The ride travels to the Hunt Club Subdivision in Oswego, then to Southbury then Bike Bald Santa Workshop at 3066 US-34 (old Petco) in Oswego. Register by midnight Dec. 9 at bikebald.com/new-products/holiday-jeep-ride.

The Grundy County Land Use Department is collecting gently used toys, books, games and DVDs for families in need until Dec. 9. Plush toys are accepted. Park Pointe Healthcare center in Morris will sanitize them. Badly damaged or recalled toys not accepted. For more information, call 815-941-3229.

The following are the drop off locations:

Grundy County Administration Building – 1320 Union, Morris

Coal City Public Library – 85 N. Garfield, Coal City

Morris Public Library – 604 Liberty, Morris

Minooka Three Rivers Library – 109 N. Wabena, Minooka

Channahon Three Rivers Library – 25207 W. Channahon Drive