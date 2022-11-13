Pets of the Week: Nov. 14, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Dumpling is a young pug/Chihuahua mix who came from a hoarding situation. He is sweet, friendly and is learning to walk on a leash. Dumpling does well with other dogs his size. Can you give him a fresh start? Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Dumpling is a young pug/Chihuahua mix who came from a hoarding situation. He is sweet, friendly, and is learning to walk on a leash. Dumpling does well with other dogs his size. Can you give him a fresh start? Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Lolly is a sweet front declawed cat. She was found abandoned, scared and alone in a crate overnight. She needs a safe, warm and loving home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Lolly is a sweet front declawed cat. She was found abandoned, scared and alone in a crate overnight. She needs a safe, warm and loving home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Faithful is a 5-year-old tabby that was found as a friendly stray. She is very friendly and greets everyone. She loves pets, attention, and is good with other cats. She likes to explore and look out the window. She is good with other cats. She has a gentle and calm demeanor that would make her a great companion cat. To meet Faithful, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Faithful is a 5-year-old tabby that was found as a friendly stray. She is very friendly and greets everyone. She loves pets, attention, and is good with other cats. She likes to explore and look out the window. She is good with other cats. She has a gentle and calm demeanor that would make her a great companion cat. To meet Faithful, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS of Illinois)

Butch is a 1-year-old terrier that is outgoing, active and friendly. He loves long walks and would be a great hiking partner. He enjoys playing with toys and giving kisses. He is good with other dogs. He needs a home with a big yard. The home should have older children because he is so strong. To meet Butch, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.