‘Shine a Light’ on lung cancer on Wednesday at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox

Anyone touched by lung cancer is invited to gather at Silver Cross Hospital on Wednesday evening to celebrate, remember and support.

“Shine a Light on Lung Cancer” will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in the hospital’s Seasons dining room.

Hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. are also hosting “Shine a Light on Lung Cancer” and Silver Cross is honored to participate in this national event for the very first time, according to Debra Robbins, spokesperson.

“The evening is one of commemoration and of celebration and will offer an opportunity for people to gather, mingle with other lung cancer survivors or loved ones whose lives have been touched by lung cancer, hear very brief presentations by the doctors and enjoy tea, coffee and cookies,” Robbins said.

The event will feature physician participants Dr. Gillian Alex, lung surgeon; Dr. Kris McDonough, critical care medicine/pulmonologist; and Dr. Sunil Narula, hematologist/oncologist.

Amy Norwich, a registered nurse and Silver Cross’ lung cancer nurse navigator, will discuss Silver Cross’ lung cancer CT screening.

The event is free but limited to 100 attendees. Registration is required.

“Each participant will receive a small white paper bag and a battery-operated tealight candle that they can write their name on (or a loved one’s name), and we’ll light it in the room.,” Robbins said. “It will look very much like the lovely luminaria that you see at the holidays.

To register, visit silvercross.org.