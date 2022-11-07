Pets of the Week: Nov. 7, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Dusty is a large, shepherd mix who is overstimulated at the shelter. He needs slow introductions but is very goofy and loveable when he gets to know someone. Dusty needs a family with strong leadership skills and the time to train him. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Rey is a domestic shorthair who was returned to the shelter after her owner passed away. She is a bit shy but comes around quickly and loves attention. Rey also does well with the other cats at the shelter. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Mya is a 5-year-old year old, 80-pound mix. She is sweet and well-mannered. She loves people and is good with dogs close to her size. She loves walks and playing with toys. Mya needs a home without cats. To meet Mya, email Dogadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Pie is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair that was found as a stray. He can be a little reserved initially, but then warms up to show his sweet and lovable personality. He will approach people for pets and purr quietly when given attention. To meet Pie, email Catadopitons@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.