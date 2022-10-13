Holly Club of Joliet invites community to ‘Party with a Purpose’ on Nov. 4.

Just because the Holly Club is 133 years old doesn’t mean it can’t adapt with the times, according to longtime member Pat Pierson of New Lenox,

So instead of its annual December Holly Club ball, the Joliet-based club will host its first Party with a Purpose from 6 to 11 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Mistwood Golf Club, 1700 W. Renwick Road in Romeoville.

Pierson said a pre-holiday party is less likely to conflict with people’s other holiday events in December.

“Instead of a Saturday night, black-tie event, we’re moving to Friday evening and dress casual,” Pierson said. “People can wear their pantsuits and shirt sleeves and not have to buy a fancy dress or rent a tuxedo. We’ll have food stations and we’ll still have music and dancing.”

Event features include hors d’oeuvres, dinner stations, raffle, cash and live music by Nova Soul. Tickets are $125 as opposed to $175 to $200 for a ball ticket.

“It doesn’t mean we won’t have a ball again,” Pierson said. “But we’re excited for Party with a Purpose. The response for this event has been very positive. We’re hearing people say they’re really excited to try something new.”

Pierson said all money raised from the event goes back to the community. She said Holly Club raised $67,000 last year with just 32 active members.

“We pay annual dues of $50 each and we make sure that whatever expenses we have comes out of our dues,” Pierson said. “everything we raise goes back to the community.”

Other Holly Club annual fundraisers include a letter writing campaign and summer lawn party, Pierson said. Despite the pandemic, supporters of the Holly Club mission continued to be generous, she said,

“Even in our darkest hours, the community has come through,” Pierson said.

The Holly Club was started by teen girls in the summer of 1889 to meet the needs of less fortunate children during the holidays.

[ For over a century, the Holly Club has helped people in the Joliet area ]

Current Holly Club president is Sandi Zang. Party with a Purpose chairs are Susan Lee and Connie Russell.

For more information Holly Club and to purchase tickets to Party With a Purpose, visit hollyclubjoliet.org.

Holly Club projects, according to its website include:

· Dinner service at Daybreak Shelter

· New coats, hats and mittens for students in need at District 86 in Joliet

· Holiday gift cards for hungry Will County families

· A holiday party for senior citizens at Victory Centre in Joliet

· Volunteer support for the CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) Christmas Train

· Financial support, through the Family Counseling Center and Catholic Charities, for the cost of counseling sessions that individuals and families cannot themselves cover.

Holly Club also supports the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic, Easterseals Joliet Region. Greater Joliet Area YMCA and Guardian Angel Community Services’ Groundwork domestic violence program. Holly Club also offers three scholarships each year: Barrett Nursing Scholarship, Medvesky Nursing Scholarship and the Rakoski Tonkin Volunteerism Scholarship.