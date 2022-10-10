Free breast health discussion to be held Oct. 13 at Romeville cancer care center

All adults are invited to a free panel discussion about breast health and breast cancer prevention.

The discussion will be held 6 p.m., Oct. 13, at Ascension Illinois Cancer Care Center – Romeoville, located at 500 S. Weber Road in Romeoville.

The event is being held in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, according to a news release from Ascension Illinois. Specialists from Ascension Illinois Cancer Care Center will discuss various topics related to breast health and breast cancer.

Questions will be encouraged and light refreshments will be provided.

Dr. Lauren Ghee, breast surgeon, said the panel will include an oncologist discussing the latest breast cancer treatments and a radiation oncologist discussing current radiation treatments for breast cancer.

Ghee encouraged men and woman of all ages to attend.

“I think it’s important for woman and men to know that breast cancer doesn’t only affect women and that it doesn’t only affect women of a certain age and patients who have a history of breast cancer,” Ghee said.

Ghee said it’s also important for women between the ages of 20 and 30 get a risk assessment for breast cancer through a breast surgeon, family doctor or gynecologist.

Because, so far, American Cancer Society doesn’t recommend screening mammograms until the age of 40 for women at average risk for breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society said women at average risk for breast cancer don’t have a family history of breast cancer or a genetic mutation that increases the risk of breast cancer. Women at average risk have also never had chest radiation therapy before age 30 or actually had breast cancer.

Ghee said the risk assessment isn’t a particular test but a look at family history and other risk factors which could potentially increase a patient’s risk of developing breast cancer at an early age.

“I have patients in their 30s that have already done the screening process and they were found to be at high risk,” Ghee said.

No risk assessment or screening mammogram recommendations for men so far, Ghee said.

“Generally speaking, the first sign of possible breast cancer is a palpable mass. But it’s easier to detect breast cancer in men and address it.

Ghee said she often hears people say genetic testing isn’t for them because they don’t have daughters, only sons.

“It’s a common misconception that the genetic causes of breast cancer don’t affect men,” Ghee said. “That’s not true.”

Although the event is free, registration is required. To register, visit ascn.io/breasthealthpresentation.