AllenForce in Plainfield to honor veterans who died by suicide

Anyone who has lost a veteran to post-traumatic stress disorder or suicide is invited to a special memorial event Sept. 17.

The “Families of the Fallen” ceremony and resource fair will be at noon at the AllenForce office, 15014 S. Des Plaines St. in Plainfield.

AllenForce will print veterans’ names on banners and present families with a gold star in memory of the veteran, said Donna Allen Rielage, founder and CEO of AllenForce.

“I want to honor local families or local veterans who have lost a comrade to post-traumatic stress,” she said. “And it would be an honor for them to come out and share memories of their loved one, of their comrade, so we can all remember and celebrate their lives together.”

The event is free.

Rielage founded AllenForce in memory of her father, Don Allen, who was an Army veteran. AllenForce helps veterans “who are injured, visibly or invisibly, through positive health and fitness training and social networking,” according to the AllenForce website.

After the ceremony, families will find plenty of supportive information about mental health through veterans and other community organizations, Rielage said.

Rielage stressed the importance for veterans to make long-term connections with the community. This helps veterans foster a sense of belonging and transition into civilian life after they complete their military service, she said.

But reaching out for help often is difficult for veterans to do, something Rielage is gradually understanding by learning about veteran culture, she said.

“Within that culture, they are trained to be the helpers, the warriors, the strong ones, the ones there to rescue and be strong for everyone else,” Rielage said. “It’s not within their training to recognize a need to support their own needs.”

A 2020 study showed that suicide rates among veterans increase after their transition to civilian life.

But veteran culture also has a “light” side: camaraderie, loyalty and a team approach, which is “beautiful and admirable,” Rielage said.

On Sept. 17, AllenForce also will host its annual “All in for Veterans” motorcycle (car, bike, truck) run. This will begin at 9 a.m. at 131 S. Randall Road in St. Charles and end at noon with the “Families of the Fallen” ceremony and resource fair.

AllenForce’s 2022 "All In For Veterans" motorcycle (car, bike, truck) run will be held on Sept. 17. It will begin in St. Charles and end in Plainfield. The event raises money to help local veterans and raise awareness of suicide rates in veterans. (Photo courtesy of AllenForce)

The theme is suicide awareness. Fox River Harley-Davidson in St. Charles assists with the event, she said.

AllenForce even commissioned a suicide awareness flag for the event, Rielage said. The village of Plainfield will fly the flag for at least one week in September, Mayor John Argoudelis said.

Argoudelis said village hall often flies commemorative flags. He said AllenForce recently was recognized for its work at a Village Board meeting and is happy to fly its flag.

“To fly this one is especially important because of the issue of suicide awareness for our veterans,” Argoudelis said.

The cost for the “All in for Veterans” fundraiser is $25 for a single rider and $40 for a double rider. This includes the ride, ceremony, dinner and swag.

The event will conclude at Garage Band Brewing in Plainfield, with food served by Mission BBQ. Other features include craft beer, raffles and live music.

Tickets for the dinner alone are $15.

To add a veteran’s name to the “Families of the Fallen” ceremony and for more information, call 779-205-3314.

To register for the “All in for Veterans” motorcycle run, buy dinner tickets only or for more information, visit allenforce.org.