Joliet teen with cerebral palsy, epilepsy, is honored at his 1st Cubs game

Lifelong Cubs fan Jonathan Wrigley Hardy, 13, of Joliet, received the VIP treatment on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, as an Honorary Cubs Bat Kid at his first-ever Cubs game. He is pictured with his family. They are (from left) his grandfather Bill Smith, sister Gwendolyn Hardy, 9; father John Hardy; mother Kandi Hardy; and sister Lillian Hardy, 16. (Photo courtesy of Advocate Children's Hospital)