Joliet ReStore to host Home for the Hounds and Fido Fest event on Sept. 10

A family friendly Will County Habitat for Humanity event that’s so doggone fun, other Habitat groups in the U.S. are hosting one, too, according to Heidi Serena, director of Will County Habitat for Humanity’s Joliet ReStore.

The sixth Homes for the Hounds will take place from 8 t0 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Will County Habitat for Humanity ReStore located at 1395 N Larkin Ave., Joliet.

Homes for the Hounds features 13 teams building themed doghouses in the ReStore parking lot. Past themes include Bay Watch, Eiffel Tower, haunted house igloo, kids-sized train, log cabin, Scooby Doo, sports and Tiffany’s, Serena said.

Serena said teams are comprised of businesses, families, schools, firefighters, policemen and organizations and called these doghouses the “most creative creations.”

“It’s just so much fun to see these teams come together and supporting each other,” Serena said. “It’s like DIY habit doggie doghouse building.”

Serena said she conceived the idea Homes for the Hounds to show the public the communal way Habit for Humanity homes are built but on a smaller scale. So, why not doghouses?

“I know that people just love dogs,” Serena said. “So, I tapped into that.”

The completed dog houses will be available for viewing and bidding inside ReStore for one-to-two weeks after the event, Serena said. More than 1,000 people typically bid on them, she added.

Attendees may bring their dogs on leashes to browse the store and take advantage of special in-store sales (goodie bags to the first 50 customers), enjoy Fido Fest activities and give the teams plenty of encouragement, for they must complete their doghouses by 2 p.m., Serena said.

As part of Fido Fest, the Will County Humane Society and Paws of Tinley will have pets available for adoption and Dainty Meow will have kittens for adoption.

The Will County Sherriff’s bloodhound, Lizzie, will visit the store from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunshine Mexican Cafe’ taco truck from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From 10 to 11 a.m., kids can enjoy dog-themed face painting, balloon animals, holiday animal-themed craft ($5 donation per family) and a visit from a Joliet Fire Department fire truck.

Proceeds from the event support Will County Habitat for Humanity’s mission of “providing affordable housing in Will County. It also supports Paws-4-Kids, the pet therapy program at the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, according to the Joliet ReStore’s website.

For more information, visit jolietrestoreonline.com, habitatwill.org or call Serena at 779-227-3922.