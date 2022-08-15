Pets of the Week: Aug. 15, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Ellie is a pit bull mix who was found as a stray. She is very sweet, but a bit shy, and needs a calm and patient forever family. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Ellie is a pit bull mix who was found as a stray. She is very sweet, but a bit shy, and needs a calm and patient forever family. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Bronx is a 3-year-old male domestic shorthair who came to the shelter as a stray. He is sweet and loves attention but keeps to himself with the other cats. Bronx is positive for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), so he needs a family to keep him happy and healthy. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Bronx is a 3-year-old male domestic shorthair who came to the shelter as a stray. He is sweet and loves attention but keeps to himself with the other cats. Bronx is positive for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), so he needs a family to keep him happy and healthy. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Munson is a 6-month-old pittie. He absolutely loves toys, even more than he loves treats. As soon as his big ears hear a squeaker, they perk up and flop around as he tries to catch it. He loves tug-of-war but will gently drop the toy on command. He does well with other dogs and doesn’t seem to mind cats. To meet Munson, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Munson is a 6-month-old pit bull. He absolutely loves toys, even more than he loves treats. As soon as his big ears hear a squeaker, they perk up and flop around as he tries to catch it. He loves tug-of-war but will gently drop the toy on command. He does well with other dogs and doesn’t seem to mind cats. To meet Munson, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Two-year-old Fritzi is energetic, playful, and has been patiently waiting for a home for months. Fritzi has an outgoing and sweet personality towards people and other cats. She loves attention from people and enjoys being petted or held. To meet Fritzi, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Two-year-old Fritzi is energetic, playful, and has been patiently waiting for a home for months. Fritzi has an outgoing and sweet personality towards people and other cats. She loves attention from people and enjoys being pet or held. To meet Fritzi, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Sampson is a 4-year-old outgoing terrier. He loves long walks, playing with his toys and snuggling on his bed. He does well with other dogs but needs a home without cats. Sampson needs an adopter that will work on his training – he lots of playful energy. To meet Sampson, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org to setup an appointment to meet him.

Sampson is a 4-year-old outgoing terrier. He loves long walks, playing with his toys and snuggling on his bed. He does well with other dogs but needs a home without cats. Sampson needs an adopter that will work on his training – he lots of playful energy. To meet Sampson, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org to setup an appointment to meet him. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Wheezy is 1-year-old domestic shorthair that was found as a stray. She is very friendly, outgoing and affectionate. Wheezy loves everyone she meets, including dogs. She greets everyone hoping for pets and attention. She has a loving and gentle nature that will make her a good fit for any home. To meet Wheezy, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet her.