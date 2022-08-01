Pets of the Week: Aug. 1, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Twixie is a 2 1/2-year-old cattle dog mix. Twixie is very outgoing and loves adventure. She gets along well with children and other dogs. She is housebroken and deserves a home where she gets all the attention she deeply craves. To meet Twixie, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Twixie is a 2 1/2-year-old cattle dog mix. Twixie is very outgoing and loves adventure. She gets along well with children and other dogs. She is housebroken and deserves a home where she gets all the attention she deeply craves. To meet Twixie, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Two-year-old Kanga is very affectionate with people. She loves to talk to people at times, enjoys neck scratches, gentle pets, and playing with her few favorite cat toys. Kanga needs a home where she can be the only pet. To meet Kanga, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Two-year-old Kanga is very affectionate with people. She loves to talk to people at times, enjoys neck scratches, gentle pets, and playing with her few favorite cat toys. Kanga needs a home where she can be the only pet. To meet Kanga, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Jones is a large, super sweet Boxer mix. He loves being close to people and needs a family who can spend lots of time with him. Jones would do best as the only dog in his forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Jones is a large, super sweet Boxer mix. He loves being close to people and needs a family who can spend lots of time with him. Jones would do best as the only dog in his forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Bowie is a shy domestic medium-hair cat who loves attention once she warms up. She gets along well with the other cats in the shelter. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Bowie is a shy domestic medium-hair cat who loves attention once she warms up. She gets along well with the other cats in the shelter. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Soxie is a sweet 6-month-old American bulldog mix. She’s a little shy at first – once she is comfortable around new people, she is affectionate and loving. She loves toys and will entertain herself at times. She is crate-trained. To meet Soxie, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org.

Soxie is a sweet 6-month-old American bulldog mix. She’s a little shy at first – once she is comfortable around new people, she is affectionate and loving. She loves toys and will entertain herself at times. She is crate-trained. To meet Soxie, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Ilinois)

Rainbow is a 3-year-old calico that was rescued from a high-kill shelter with her litter of kittens. She was a patient and nurturing mother and, now that her kittens, are adopted, deserves a loving home. She is friendly and gentle and good with other cats and children. She enjoys attention, pets, and will seek out attention. To meet Rainbow, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org.