July 22, 2022
Shaw Local
Features | Herald-News

Vendors, school supplies needed for ‘Back 2 School Picnic’ in August

The event is free. Bring your own lawn chairs

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Over 700 backpacks with all the basic school supplies were provided to students Wednesday morning in Dixon. The Vendettas MC were the main suppliers for the Tools for Schools giveaway. On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, SpeakUp, a community-based, grass roots organization, will partner with One Joliet Coalition for a free Back 2 School Picnic at Varnado Park in Joliet. The free, family friendly event, will include the distribution of school supplies. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Help low-income children go back to school this year with the supplies they need by sponsoring a backpack or donating a few items.

SpeakUp, a community-based, grassroots organization, is partnering with One Joliet Coalition for a free “Back 2 School Picnic” on Aug. 6 at Varnado Park, located at the corner of McDonough and Water streets in Joliet.

Trista Brown of Joliet, who founded SpeakUp, said the family-friendly event will include free food and school supplies, entertainment and local vendors. Vendor spots are $50, or $25 if the vendor is a nonprofit, she said.

Attendees need to bring their own lawn chairs, Brown said.

Can’t attend but want to donate backpacks and school supplies? That would be great, too, she said.

“Last year, we gave away 600 backpacks, and that still wasn’t enough,” Brown said. “One lady came with 17 children.”

Brown said the event also is more than just a school supplies giveaway. It’s an opportunity for residents to come out and “get to know their neighbors” and to “be the example” of what it means to have community spirit.

She likened the event to block parties of the past, the way people used to become acquainted with each other.

Brown is hoping people will make connections that will lead to them taking care of each other, such as passing along job leads or forming a team to tackle home repairs instead of relying solely on organizations, she said.

“We’re giving away more than backpacks,” Brown said. “We’re giving away community togetherness.”

For information, contact Brown at tristabrwn2gmail.com or 779-379-2390.