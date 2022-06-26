Pets of the Week: June 27, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Lance is a 1-year-old shepherd mix who loves people. Lance weighs less than 50 pounds and loves to cuddle. He will snuggle all day if you let him. To meet Lance, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Sweet Sable weighs 40.12 pounds. She loves to be with people, and she loves to play. She is great with kids. Sable loves to socialize with dogs but not cats. To meet Sable, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Lorelei is a large female Belgian shepherd mix who is silly and active. She needs a family that can give her lots of playtime and exercise. Lorelei gets along with people and seems to get along with her kennelmates. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Mocha is a young domestic shorthair who was left at the shelter. He is sweet and ready for a loving forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of the Will County Humane Society)

Denver is a 5-year-old female terrier mix. She is a friendly, laid-back, affectionate and loves to be near people. She needs to be the only pet in a home. She loves toys and is playful and silly. To meet Denver, email victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Jojo is a 13-year-old medium-hair. He has a friendly and sweet personality. He is a calm, gentle and talkative. He will loves chin and neck scratches. He would love a home with a comfortable couch and a window to see the world. To meet Jojo, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.