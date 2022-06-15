Joliet Wild Birds celebrating grand reopening on June 24, June 25 and June 26

The Joliet Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop is hosting a grand re-opening event June 24 through June 26.

Wild Birds sells products for backyard bird feeding, including bird food, birdbaths and birdhouses. The new owners of the Joliet store are Ellen and Cathy Gorski.

A full schedule of activities is planned at the store, located at 1149 Essington Road in Joliet.

On June 24, the Will County Audubon Society will host children’s programs at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. A beekeeping presentation will be held at noon.

On June 25, Allied nursery will discuss native plants at 10 a.m. Wings and Talons will host demonstrations on birds of prey, hawks and owls at 1 and 3 p.m.

On June 26, The North American Bluebird Society will talk about bluebirds at noon and Incredible Bats will show off their bats and opossums at 2 and 4 p.m.

A portion of sales will benefit Incredible Bats, Will County Audubon Society and Wings and Talons.

Other features during the re-opening event include free bird feeder starter kits (while supplies last), hourly door prizes and drawings.

For information, visit Wild Birds Unlimited (Joliet, IL) on Facebook or wbu.com.