Pets of the Week: June 13, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Eskimo is a 3-year-old long-haired FIV positive cat. He is very social and loves pets and attention. He wants to be a lap cat and cuddle. He’s done well with other cats in his playgroup. To meet Eskimo, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Eskimo is a 3-year-old long-haired FIV positive cat. He is very social and loves pets and attention. He wants to be a lap cat and cuddle. He’s done well with other cats in his playgroup. To meet Eskimo, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Merle is a 1-year-old terrier mix that is shy initially – once he warms up, he will be asking for pets and giving kisses. He is very strong and would do best in an adult-only home. He is working on his socialization with other dogs and would need a slow introduction to others. To meet Merle, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Merle is a 1-year-old terrier mix that is shy initially – once he warms up, he will be asking for pets and giving kisses. He is very strong and would do best in an adult-only home. He is working on his socialization with other dogs and would need a slow introduction to others. To meet Merle, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinoi)

Jones is a large boxer mix who is super sweet. He loves being with people and will need a family who can spend lots of time with him. Jones must be the only dog in his forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Jones is a large boxer mix who is super sweet. He loves being with people and will need a family who can spend lots of time with him. Jones must be the only dog in his forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Martie is a large domestic medium hair who is calm and laid-back. He has tested positive for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) so he needs a family that can keep him healthy and happy. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.