Annual garden walk raises funds for pediatric program at Joliet hospice

Enjoy nature, glean gardening ideas and help young hospice patients on June 25 at Timmy’s Hugs and Hearts Garden Walk.
Tickets are $15. Raffle tickets will also be available.
All proceeds will benefit the pediatric program at Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care, formerly Joliet Area Community Hospice.
“I think it’s a wonderful way to spend a Saturday,” Eileen Gutierrez, senior director of development, said. “You’re going to see ideas you can do in your own yard and be able to appreciate other people’s art.”
The self-guided walk will feature eight gardens this year in Joliet. Plainfield, Channahon, Shorewood, Palos Park and Homer Glen. Garden walk founders are John and Betsy Sullivan of Plainfield, whose garden is included on this walk.
Their grandson, Timmy Davis, had polymicrogyria, a rare condition of abnormal prenatal brain development and had been in hospice’s pediatric program from age 10 months until he died in 2012.
The Sullivans had attended several successful garden walks that benefited other organizations. So in 2002, the couple talked about hosting a garden walk to help other families and raise awareness for the pediatric program.
“We were so grateful for everything they did for [Timmy],” Betsy said in a 2016 Herald-News story. “We just wanted to give back.”
Kathy Lucas’ garden in Shorewood is one of the stops on walk. Lucas said she knows the Sullivans, who encouraged her to participate. Lucas said her garden isn’t large but that might encourage others to garden, too.
“I never take on more than I can handle,” Lucas said.
Features include a money tree, with free seeds for participants, Lucas said.
She has a tribute to her parents (both deceased), which includes a painted rock and plant for her mother Josephine Lucas.
Lucas also has wooden artwork her father Bob Lucas carved.
And who hopes people also see her “parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme?” she said.
Gutierrez said that the families in the pediatric program never receive a bill from Lightways, so the garden walk fundraiser helps cover any of hospice’s unreimbursed expenses.
Currently 40 children are receiving either palliative or hospice care from Lightways. Children and adults ages 0 to 21 are eligible for care, Gutierrez said.
To order tickets and for information, visit lightways.org or call 779-230-0384.
Here are descriptions of the eight gardens:
713 Sunset Lane, Shorewood: This is a compact garden with an array of color and variety, from spring through fall. The pathway in the front of the house guides visitors to hostas and grasses with more hostas and native plants along the driveway. Be sure to sit in the Swing of Serenity.
2009 Arden Place, Joliet: Two years ago, the owners lost most of their grass after they hosted an artisans’ art show in the back yard. So they replaced the grass with a shaded park and a large variety of perennials.
11925 Ford Road, Palos Park: The one-acre property of garden writer and Chicago Botanic Garden instructor Nina Koziol has several borders designed to attract hummingbirds and butterflies. Other features include several raised beds, a meandering shade garden, dozens of containers and hanging baskets, and a large vegetable garden. Visit beautyandthefeast.net.
13201 Hidden Valley Drive, Homer Glen: Eleder Nature Sanctuary is a transformed 1/2-acre suburban lot. The wooded path along the side of the home leads to a variety of welcoming fairy figures. A mature shagbark hickory, guarded by a whimsical bear sculpture, splits the path into two garden rooms. A wooden bridge leads to an imaginative fairy garden and a large flower fairy sculpture. Beyond the Japanese-inspired rain is an array of Mexican pottery, a bird bath and several columns of hanging vegetable baskets and shelves with potted herbs. Relax in the gazebo nestled in a wooded corner.
24630 Bluff Road, Channahon: This home features a hidden garden of annuals, perennials and greenery. The decor is a mix of items: old and repurposed and new and whimsical. The garden attracts honeybees, hummingbirds and a shade garden is down the hill. Enjoy hostas, native plants, songbirds and visiting wildlife.
25151 W. Pauline Drive, Plainfield: Sully’s Secret Garden has more than 1,000 annuals planted from the owners’ greenhouses as well as 34 new trees to replace the blue spruces lost to the derecho. A second storm moved the treehouse two feet; it’s now a cabin overlooking the pond. Free plant to visitors while supplies last.
25813 W. Timber Ridge Drive, Channahon: A small garden with a stone staircase lead down to the backyard. The garden backs up to a ravine. The flower beds on the property have received a lot of love.
26740 Overland Drive, Channahon: The owner is a retired kindergarten teacher who loves primary colors. You’ll see perennials and annuals and as well as zinnias grown from seed and a variety of items from flea markets to add that personal touch to this garden.