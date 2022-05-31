Pets of the Week: May 30

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Kai is a 7-year-old shepherd and collie mix that was found as a stray in Oklahoma. He is gentle, well-mannered and friendly. He gets along with other dogs, enjoys going on walks, likes to play with his toys and is a big fan of treat time. To meet Kai, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Raphael is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair that was found as a stray. He is very outgoing and wants love and attention – he gets very excited to greet visitors. He loves to sit in the window and chirp at the birds. He likes toys and is playful and active. To meet Raphael, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS of Illinois)

Clementine is a 1-year-old husky mix who is silly and sweet and has tons of energy. She will need an active owner to work on her training and a home without young children. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of the Will County Humane Society)

Coral is a domestic shorthair who is sweet and gentle. She loves to be petted, and she gets along with other cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.