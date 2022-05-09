Pets of the Week: May 9

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Two-year-old Natia is shy but sweet, talkative and fond of pets once she feels comfortable. She’s comfortable around other cats and might like a feline sibling or two. To meet Natia, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. Visit JolietTownshipAnimalControl.net. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Ironman is a 2-year-old pittie with a big smile and bigger personality. He’s goofy and wants to please, To meet Ironman, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. Visit JolietTownshipAnimalControl.net. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Bree is an 18-montn-old sweet shepherd mix who loves everyone she meets and is good with all dogs. To meet Bree, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Ronnie is a 2-year-old, 23-pound border terrier mix. He has an even mix of energy and cuddles, so he would do well in a family with older children or no children. He might like a canine sibling. A no-cat household is recommended. To meet Ronnie, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Jade is a 5-month-old energetic shepherd mix puppy. She needs a family with the time and patience to train her through her puppy years and beyond. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Heathcliff is a young domestic shorthair who is playful and loves attention. He came to the shelter bonded with his brother, Poupon, so they should be adopted together. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of the Will County Humane Society)

Darcie is a 3-year old terrier mix. She is friendly and loves to be around people. Darcie is playful and energetic – she needs an active household dedicated to giving her exercise and training. She also needs to be the only dog in a home. To meet Darcie, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Bri is a 2-year-old tabby that was rescued from a high-kill shelter. She is very gentle, curious and lovable. She is a little shy initially, but she shows her sweet personality once she warms up. She loves pets and attention. To meet Bri, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.