Troy 30-C school board recognizes March 2022 Students of the Month

The Troy Community School District 30-C school board recognized its March 2022 Students of the Month at the district’s April school board meeting.

“Students were selected on the basis of consistent effort, productive citizenship, positive attitude and participation in class,” according to a news release from Troy 30-C.

William B. Orenic Intermediate School sixth graders Harper Carlson, Dylan Gonzalez, Cathryn Governale and Donovan Murdock were named Students of the Month for March.

Troy Middle School seventh graders Alicia Casillas, Michael Murphy, Nora Seeman and Re’Ahna Ward and eighth graders Connor Bergin, Emily Diaz, Mariya McCullum and Grace Orth were named Students of the Month for March.

Jessica Knobbe, William B. Orenic Intermediate School assistant principal, and Mark Peter, Troy Middle School assistant principal, presented the awards, according to the release.

“For the honor, the students received Student of the Month certificates and pins, a Student of the Month pencil, and a certificate from Big Frog Custom T-shirts for a custom-printed Student of the Month shirt,” according to the release.

About Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C

Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C in Will County was founded in 1949. The district includes portions of Joliet, Shorewood, Channahon, Crest Hill and unincorporated Troy Township.

The school district consists of five elementary schools, one intermediate school and one middle school.

For information, visit troy30c.org.