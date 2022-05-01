Timbers of Shorewood names Jennifer Loughran as its Volunteer of the Year

The Timbers of Shorewood honored Jennifer Loughran of Coal City with its Joni Hilger Volunteer of the Year Award on April 21 at the senior rental community.

Loughran, a social worker with Inspire Senior Care, received the award at the Timbers of Shorewood Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon held during National Volunteer Week, according to a news release from the Timbers.

Loughran said in the release that she “began volunteering with the Timbers at the peak of COVID-19, when the residents were isolated from family and friends.”

“This is what inspired me to do all I could to make residents smile, laugh and feel loved,” Loughran said in the release.

But volunteering at the Timbers is also benefitting Loughran’s children, she feels.

“Volunteering has also allowed me to teach my children at young ages the importance and value of caring for and befriending our elders,” Loughran said in the release.

Amy Odell, director of activities at the Timbers, praised Loughran’s creative ideas and impact on the residents. Loughran helps organize activities, as well as setting them up and taking them down.

“Jennifer has truly been a blessing with her contagious smile, positive attitude, and upbeat personality,” Odell said in the release.

The Timbers of Shorewood’s Joni Hilger Volunteer of the Year Award was named for volunteer Joni Hilger, an avid walker whose life was cut short when she was hit by a car June 4, 2020, in front of her house.

“Joni was slated to be the Volunteer of the Year in April of 2020. But when the [COVID-19] pandemic hit, we had to cancel the annual volunteer appreciation event,” Kevin Young, executive director of the Timbers of Shorewood, said in a news release from the Timbers of Shorewood in 2021. “Joni was an outstanding volunteer for more than 10 years. Everyone knew her smile, and she brough great enthusiasm to many of our events.”

Timbers of Shorewood volunteer Joni Hilger encourages attendees to dance at The Timbers' annual senior prom in 2018. (Photo provided)

Hilger’s family received the award on her behalf on May 8, 2021.

For more information visit timbersofshorewood.com or call 815-609-0669.