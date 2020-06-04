Shorewood pedestrian died after she was struck by vehicle: coroner

A 66-year-old pedestrian died after she was struck by a vehicle in Shorewood, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Joni D. Hilger, of Shorewood, was pronounced deceased at 1 p.m. Thursday, the coroner's office said. Hilger was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound lane of Black Road about 100 yards west of Edgebrook Drive in Shorewood, the coroner's office said.

The Will County Sheriff's Office and the Shorewood Police Department are investigating Hilger's death, the coroner's office said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday and the final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, the coroner’s office said.