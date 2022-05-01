Providence Catholic H.S. in New Lenox names new principal for 2022

Paul Huston will become principal of Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox on July 1, 2022.

Huston earned his Bachelor of Arts in history from the College of St. Francis (now University of St. Francis) in Joliet and his Master of Arts in educational administration from Governors State University, according to a news release from Providence Catholic High School. He began his career at Providence Catholic in 1989 as a teacher and director of student activities.

In 1997, Huston went to Lyons Township High School as assistant principal. Huston most recently served as the global studies division chairman at Lyons Township High School. In that role, Huston supervised and evaluated teachers and developed curricula, the release said.

“After a rigorous national search, we have chosen the very best candidate for the job,” Rev. John Merkelis, president of Providence Catholic High School, said in the release. “Mr. Houston comes to us with the necessary administrative and educational experience required to lead our school community.”

Huston said in the release that he is “humbled to return to the place where I began my career.”

" I’m blessed to have spent those first seven years at Providence Catholic where the Augustinian core values of truth, unity, and love provided a foundation that led to many successful and rewarding years at the high school level,” Houston said in the release.

For more information, visit providencecatholic.org.