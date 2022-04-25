Providence Catholic H.S. in New Lenox inducts members, directors of its Augustinian Youth Ministry

Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox inducted 64 students and six student directors into the school’s Augustinian Youth Ministry organization April 5 at the school.

Augustinian Youth Ministry, which promotes Christian service and Augustinian spirituality in the school and greater community, organizes a variety of service projects, according to a news release from Providence.

These service projects include blood donor drives, food drives, clothing drives and many other service activities, according to the release.

Augustinian Youth Ministry members also must complete 10 hours of service to their church or community, according to the release.

The six student directors are Nathan Pugh, Nick Pugh, Ashlee Jackson, Kailey Wolniakowski, Katie Piko and Elizabeth Rusiniak.

The 64 student members are Jada Akroush, Caden Baudek, Joseph Baumhardt, Madison Bolden, Elizabeth Bradford, Brideigh Cavanaugh, Annemarie Chaveriat, Gianna Chocola, Sara Cooper, Gianna Cox, Andrew Dau Sean Dee, Michael Durkin, Ryan Dusak, Sean Dusak, Lizzy Dykas, Rachel Faut, Alexa Fitzgerald, Andrew Fitzgerald, Olivia Fitzgibbon, Dominic Ford, Zach Ford, Mason Freeman, Emily Gacek, Faith Gade, Ryan Gade, Lillie Gilles, Bailey Griffis, Ellie Kulpinski, Marissa Majewski, Keara Maloney, Marissa Massaro, Laurel Murach, Molly Parham, Cullen Parker, Sarah Pierson, Anne Piet, Annalise Pietrzyk, Jimmy Piko, Ava Pilon, Rylan Prince, Grace Ryan, Michaela Ryan, Molly Senffner, Grace Spesia, Kameryn Springer, Olivia Stepanek, Kaylie Teggelaar, Madison Ternik Erin Vallone, Isabella Velazquez, Grace Wasicki, Emily Weinstock, Megan Weinstock, Lucy Westbrook, Megan Whitten, Sophia Wilko, Kylie Williams, Emma Winjum, Erica Winjum, Hanna Winkleman, Amanda Zbonski, Luke Zbonski, Drew Zemaitis.

Augustinian Youth Ministry moderator is Jen Williams.

For information, visit providencecatholic.org