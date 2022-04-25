D-202 in Plainfield to host 30th annual Awards of Excellence on April 27

The Plainfield School District 202 Board of Education will honor 18 staff and community members at its 30th annual Awards of Excellence ceremony April 27.

The ceremony will be at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Plainfield South High School, 7800 W. Caton Farm Road. The community is invited to attend.

Fifteen people will receive awards of excellence. Two members of the community, who will be announced during the ceremony, will be recognized for their service to District 202 with the Richard Ira Jones and Elizabeth “Bess” Eichelberger awards, according to a news release from District 202.

In addition, Shannon Edmondson, a social worker at Central Elementary School, will receive the seventh annual Cheryl Ricciardi Exceptional Student Service Award, according to the release.

For information and past receipients, visit psd202.org/page/award_of_excellence.

The following people will receive awards.

The 2022 Awards of Excellence winners are:

• Erin Ambre: Drauden Point Middle School seventh/eighth grade social studies teacher.

• Lisa Bulthuis: Plainfield North High School special education teacher.

• Joshua Clifford: Plainfield North High School custodian.

• Shelby Donaghey: Eichelberger Elementary School third grade teacher.

• Katherine Fairfield: Plainfield East High School social studies and English teacher.

• Sandy Figueroa: Creekside Elementary School kindergarten/bilingual teacher.

• Stacey Grobstein: Freedom Elementary School fourth grade teacher.

• Oralia Guzman: District office/curriculum and instruction department district translator coordinator/family liaison.

• Kelsey Haywood: Charles Reed Elementary School speech teacher.

• Ali Kordelewski: Plainfield High School choir director.

• Toni Lowery: Plainfield South High School world language/Spanish/French teacher.

• Russell Moore: District office/technology department network administrator.

• Diana Villalvazo: District office/English language learner department administrative assistant.

• Kimberly Wayne: Ira Jones Middle School sixth grade language arts teacher.

• Paula Wisniewski: Wesmere Elementary School social worker.