Plainfield Park District hires 2 new managers

The Plainfield Park District recently hired a new division manager of parks and grounds and a new accounting manager.

Joseph Quinn is the new division manager of parks and grounds in the parks and planning department. Kristi Exstrom is new accounting manager. Her first day was April 8, according to a news release from the Plainfield Park District.

Joseph Quinn

According to the release, Quinn manages all parks and grounds maintenance work at the Plainfield Park District. He also manages special event equipment setup and special projects. He schedules and supervises work crews. He oversees the completion of projects related to general maintenance. Quinn also works with the director of parks and planning to create “a list of board- and director-prioritized projects,” according to the release.

As the previous athletic field specialist at Addison Park District, Quinn assisted in all areas of the district’s parks and grounds department, the release said. His duties included caring for the athletic fields, repairing equipment and vehicles, trimming and removing trees, applying herbicides and pesticides and removing snow, according to the release.

From 2005 to 2019, Quinn served as head grounds at Addison Trail High School. He oversaw 90 acres of property, grounds crew, grounds department, large projects and day-to-day operations. He planned and designed landscape projects. Because Quinn has “extensive auto mechanic skills, he also maintained and repaired buses, driver’s education cars, tractors, trucks and all grounds equipment, according to the release.

Quinn began his career in 1996 in the Glenbard Township High School District 87 as the temporary custodian at Glenbard West High School. He later became the permanent custodian and grounds crew at Glenbard North High School. In 2004, Quinn went to Glenbard West as head of grounds, where he planned large projects and oversaw the grounds crew and and day-to-day operations of 19 acres of property.

While working for the Glenbard Township High School District, Quinn received the 2000 Glenbard North Principal’s Award for excellency of fields; the 2000 and 2003 District 87 Board of Education Scroll Award for excellency of fields; and the 2000, 2001 and 2003 Field of Excellence Award, which Pioneer Manufacturing Company gave to the top 17 non-professional athletic fields in the U.S., according to the release.

In 2003, Pioneer ranked Glenbard Township High School District as second in the U.S. This earned the district a $1,000 student scholarship, according to the release.

Quinn is the former general manager at Batavia Auto Mart and independent mechanic contractor through ARL Automotive in Warrenville. He spends his free time as the “driveline specialist/clutch mechanic as part of the pit crew for a top alcohol dragster,” the release said,

Quinn and his finance Nancy live in Aurora.

Kristi Exstrom

Exstrom is primarily responsible for Plainfield Park District’s day-to-day accounting and financial work. Exstrom has “broad experience” in accounting and tax, according to a news release from the Plainfield Park District.

She is the director of tax at Quantix (formerly A&R Logistics) in Morris. She began at Quantix in 2008 and advanced from senior accountant to tax manager to director.

Exstrom also is the former senior accountant/auditor at Cygan Hayes Ltd., in Orland Park and staff auditor at PTW Co. in Oak Brook.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

Exstrom lives in Shorewood with her husband, daughter, dog and cat. She spends weekends watching her daughter’s softball games.

For information, visit plfdparks.org.