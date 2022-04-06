Providence Catholic H.S. to host Hall of Fame Dinner on Friday

Tickets are still available for Providence Catholic High School’s 2022 Green & White Hall of Fame dinner on Friday.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. in Providence’s Sacred Heart gym. The school is located at 1800 West Lincoln Highway, New Lenox.

The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees, according to the Providence website, are Holly Luenemann, 1988, volleyball; Briana (Berman) Mason, 2001, track; Louis Johnson, 1985, track; Michael McClarence, 1989 wrestling; Michael Kranz, 1993, hockey; Robert Cruz, 1997, football; the 1999 wrestling state championship team; and the 2000 wrestling state championship team.

Providence created the Green & White Hall of Fame in 2004 “to recognize outstanding athletes, teams, coaches and benefactors who have participated in and contributed to the rich athletic history of Providence Catholic High School, which now includes 30 state championship titles,” according to the website. The inaugural inductees were Matt Senffner and Nan Airola, according to the website.

Tickets are $35 per person for online registration and $45 per person at the door. Tables of eight also are available.

To register and for information, visit providencecatholic.org/alumni. Go to Hall of Fame under the athletics bar.



