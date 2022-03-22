47 Joliet Central students were inducted into honors society on March 16

Joliet Central High School inducted 47 students into the French and Spanish National Honors Societies on March 16.

The National French Honor Society recognizes “outstanding scholarship” and fosters and encourages the study of French language and culture, according to a news release from Joliet Township High School District 204. The Spanish National Honor Society “focuses on Spanish language academic excellence and promotes the study of Hispanic languages and cultures,” according to the release.

The 2022 National French Honor Society inductees are Paola Bernal, Nicole Cinelli, Rachel Dunne, Emily Jurado, Tess Kovis, Eduardo Martinez, Isaac Nuñez, Alexander Ornelas Angel, Maria Plascencia Almanza and Yandy Spec Viltres.

The 2022 Spanish National Honor Society inductees are Anahy Aguilera-Ortiz, Nicole Aguirre, Caroline Baltz, Jaime Barbosa-Ochoa, Sierra Barnett, Hamverling Blandon-Lopez, Giselle Campos, Nicole Cisneros-Ortiz, Ivan Contreras, Daniela Diaz, Estefany Esquivel-Rodriguez, Arlyn Garcia, Ximena Gonzales, Amelia Hromek, Antonio Lopez, Carlos Manzo, Genesis Yareli Maximo, Jalah McCullum, Jaylynn Montelongo, Aidan Morales, Emmanuel Ochoa, Abraham Ortiz, Yanirah Ortiz, Ariana Perez, Roberto Piña, Mateo Reyes, Anahi Rodriguez, Melanie Romero, Leonardo Rosas, Jasmine Sanchez, Joel Santacruz, Stephany Serna, Lilyanah Soto, Joselin Trujillo, Evelin Valdes, Jasmine Valdez and Salvador Zaragoza.

Joliet Central High School inducted 47 students into the French and Spanish National Honors Societies on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Pictured are some of the the 2022 Spanish National Honor Society inductees. (Photo provided)

About Joliet Township High School District 204

Joliet Township High School District 204 was established in 1899 and founded in 1901, making it one of the area’s oldest school districts, according to its website.

Until 1969, District 204 also served as the site for the first junior college in the U.S. – Joliet Junior College, the website also said.

District 204 has more than 6,500 students and two campuses: Joliet Central High School and Joliet West High School, according to the website.

For information, visit jthsorg.