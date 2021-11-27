2 New Lenox organizations receive donations from Friends of the New Lenox Parks

The New Lenox Friends of the Parks presented two donations at a recent park district board meeting.

A check for $4,000 was presented to Ted Schulz, president New Lenox Community Park District. The money was raised at the New Lenox Friends of the Parks annual events: Running with Friends 5K and MetaMucil 55+ Golf Outing, according to a news release from the park district.

The park district plans to use the money for updates at the Sanctuary Golf Course and security at the outdoor fitness court, the release said.

A check for $2,000 was given to the New Lenox Township Food Pantry. The money was the net proceeds from the New Lenox Friends of the Parks’ Empty Bowls event, which was held Oct. 3 in the village commons, the release said.

For information, email newlenoxfriendsoftheparks@gmail.com or visit newlenoxparks.org and newlenox.org/family-services.