When it comes to summer camps, this Troy science teacher is full STEAM ahead

Troy science teacher Jill Krysinski has teamed up with a Plainfield-based foundation to offer a STEAM summer camp at Lewis University in Romeoville this summer.

Krysinski, a teacher at William B. Orenic Intermediate School in Plainfield, was chosen as program director for the camp, which she is also helping to develop.

The camp will be offered to three age groups of students: 9 to 11, 12 to 14 and 15 to 17 and include hands-on activities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Camp subjects include STEM Fitness and Food Science, Science behind Sports, Game Development and Design, Coding and Robotics, Engineering Lab, Space Camp, Investing and Entrepreneurship, Forensics and Medicine, Art and Museum Camp, and Movie Make-up and Costume Design, according to a news release from Troy Community School District 30-C school.

After the Peanut was founded by Natalie Coleman, a military veteran and a member of the Will County Board (D-Plainfield).

The foundation’s website said After the Peanut’s mission “focuses on the power of knowledge and education in the face of adversity and challenges.”

In a 2020 Herald-News story, Coleman, the former district administrator for social studies and science at Joliet Public Schools District 86 in Joliet, said she is passionate about STEM and creating a similar passion in students.

“Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade: they’re always excited about science,” Coleman said in the story. “But we have to keep kids interested in it in middle school. By high school, either they like it [science] or not.”

To reserve space at the STEAM camp, visit afterthepeanut.com/camp.