Turning technology around ‘on a dime’

When the classrooms closed and learning became remote, the technology team at Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C knew each student would need a computer to use at home.

Fifth through eighth grades were already 1:1, computers to students. Now computers must be purchased for the remaining students.

“We realized we needed many more devices than we thought, sooner than we had planned,” Ron Sarver, Troy’s director of information services, said in a news release from Troy.

However, school districts across the country also needed more computers for their students, who were also learning remotely. This meant the time between purchase and delivery was often six months.

So when Troy did receive an order, “we had to turn them around on a dime,” Sarver said in the release.

One large order contained 310 rolling computer stands for teachers teaching hybrid classes. So staff throughout the district was recruited to help assemble them.

Sarver said that during a normal schoolyear, the department has technology staff in every school, and several in its office, to assist students and staff with their technology needs.

The help the technology staff provides is wide and varied: helping a staff member with a forgotten password, troubleshooting the district’s car rider system and managing student data, including attendance, grades and assessments.

“They are responsible for all of the technology equipment in their buildings,” Sarver said in the release, “from data systems to security systems, intercom messaging systems, phones and computers. They are the first responders to technology issues and needs in their schools.”

Now that nearly 4,000 students had computers, the number of computer problems and glitches also rose, and it was Troy’s technology department’s responsibility to fix them.

In addition, parents, students and staff had questions with software issues, which the Troy technology department answered.

“At times, it has been a daunting task,” Sarver said in the release. “But it’s also allowed us to better plan for future changes, while remaining fiscally responsible.”

An example of that was implementing technology changes so education could continue on snow days instead of canceling school, as was done in the past. The school board was already working on that change, the release said.

Sarver said not day passes that he doesn’t appreciate the work his technology staff does – and that appreciation has grown since the pandemic began.

“Our job is to meet the needs of our students,” Sarver said in the release. “We help deliver education to them through technology. It’s not just an enhancement to their education. It’s an essential element of the educational process.”