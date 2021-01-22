Plainfield resident named BCBSIL ‘Volunteer of the Year’

Dominique Bryant of Plainfield, a financial operations project specialist, has worked seven years for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and serves as a Blue Corps Ambassador, leading her department’s volunteerism and outreach efforts.

But Bryant is also a volunteer extraordinaire and founder of the Dream Academy Foundation, a mentoring organization for young people between the ages 10 to 18 that focuses on STEAM careers, mental health, life development, entrepreneurship and service, according to the foundation’s website.

In December 2019, the foundation gave away approximately 200 toys to over 100 youth and families.

In January 2020, the foundation kicked off its mentoring program by having a “I Have a DREAM” Vision Board Party, where everyone also made hygiene kits for foster and homeless youth and families.

In 2020, Dream Academy Foundation held more than 20 events and programs and impacted approximately 1,000 young people through mentoring and outreach, the news release said.

So Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois recently selected Dominique Bryant as the 2020 Volunteer of the Year. In 2020 alone, Bryant committed nearly 285 hours of her time supporting multiple organizations dedicated to serving others.

BCBSIL President Steve Hamman nominated Bryant for the award.

“Community outreach and volunteerism are a key part of our company’s culture and values,” Hamman, said in a news release from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. “Dominique is an inspiring example of the incredible spirit of service exhibited by so many of our employees. I am proud to honor her as the best of our best.”

The Dream Academy Foundation website listed a large number of Bryant’s volunteer activities, which included volunteering with children and preparing meals at the Ronald McDonald House and participating in packing events through Feed My Starving Children

Bryant has also coordinated and organized coat drives, specialty blanket drives, school supplies drives and toiletry drives. She has volunteered at nursing homes, juvenile facilities, soup kitchens and shelters. She has distributed food and blankets on winter nights in Chicago and its surrounding areas. Bryant has taught a variety of classes ranging from self-esteem to finance.

In high school, Bryant received the Presidential Service Award for completing over 100 hours of community service in a school calendar year.

In college, she received The Outstanding Service Leadership Award. This was awarded to students who demonstrated leadership through their service at the college and in the greater community. More than 1,300 nominations were submitted, and Bryant was one of the three chosen.

Bryant has served several non-profits in a variety of ways, including event planning, budgeting, applying and obtaining grants, retaining sponsorship and master fundraising.

She combined her love of sports and service by mentoring girls between the ages of 10 to 16 for a local girls basketball team. In addition to teaching them basketball skills, Bryant discussed health and nutrition with them.

In 2012, Bryant co-founded a non-profit called Cover Them with Love. She is the treasurer for Four Point Play, which aspires to improve the lives of athletes by providing elite training and guidance towards a healthy, positive and productive lifestyle inside and outside of sports.

She’s a Big Sister in the Big Brother Big Sister program and volunteer with Junior Achievement, iGlow Mentoring.

Why does she do it?

“There are many people in less fortunate situations, and I believe that whatever I can do rather it be big or small it will help to make this world a better place,” Bryant said in the release. “Volunteering is not just something you do for yourself. It is something that helps the community feel empowered and supported to go forth in being the example that someone may need. Giving back to your community is a great way to help you instill values and morals to the upcoming generation who will carry the torch once I am gone.”

Bryant received a crystal keepsake as part of her recognition and BCBSIL is donating $1,000 to the non-profit of her choice. Bryant selected the Dream Academy Foundation to receive the grant.

For more information about the Dream Academy Foundation, visit dreamafoundation.org.