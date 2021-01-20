Three Rivers Association of Realtors names new CEO

Neil Malone was recently named chief executive officers of the Three Rivers Association of Realtors.

Malone, a native of LaSalle-Peru, replaces David McClintock, who retired after serving in that position since May of 2006.

In a news release from the association, Malone said he’d like to build on McClintock’s accomplishments, including providing and improving on the necessary services members need each day to enhance their business practices when working with customers and clients.

“We will also continue to work together with our local government officials and elected representatives in doing all that is necessary to ensure a favorable housing environment in Will and Grundy Counties,” Malone said in the release.

Malone worked for the past 16 years in government affairs and political advocacy for the Illinois Realtors, the statewide real estate trade association, prior to moving to Three Rivers.

During this time, he had been a statehouse lobbyist and a local government affairs director. Malone also managed the Independent Expenditure program, the Federal Political Coordinator program and the State Legislative Contact program.

Malone has also been the staff liaison for the Realtors Political Involvement Committee.

Three Rivers Association of Realtors is a non-profit organization based in Joliet that has about 900 members in Will and Grundy Counties dedicated to providing professional and ethical service to their real estate clients.

For more informant, visit trarealtors.net.