Will County has ‘medium level’ of COVID-19, CDC says

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated Will County among the 14 counties in Illinois that have medium community levels of COVID-19, as the local case rate continues to climb.

Will County’s case rate has tripled in a month to 33 cases per 100,000 residents as of Thursday, according to the latest Illinois Department of Public Health data. Still, the current case rate is well off the all-time high of 240 cases per 100,000 Will County saw in January.

The seven-day rolling average of hospital admissions for COVID-19 has also increased slightly since last month.

“The public should pay close attention to these rising Community Levels, but we would stress this not a cause for alarm,” IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement. “People who are at risk of severe outcomes should exercise caution. And if someone does test positive, then they should consult with a healthcare provider about obtaining a prescription for one of the therapeutic treatments that are widely available”

Tokars also stressed that vaccines are still available for those who haven’t received one.

About 66.3% of Will County’s nearly 700,000 residents are fully vaccinated and 71.6% have received at least one dose.

For information, including where to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccine clinic, visit willcountyhealth.org.