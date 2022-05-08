May 08, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Coronavirus

Will County has ‘medium level’ of COVID-19, CDC says

‘People who are at risk of severe outcomes should exercise caution’

By Alex Ortiz
AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet

AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet (Alex Ortiz)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated Will County among the 14 counties in Illinois that have medium community levels of COVID-19, as the local case rate continues to climb.

Will County’s case rate has tripled in a month to 33 cases per 100,000 residents as of Thursday, according to the latest Illinois Department of Public Health data. Still, the current case rate is well off the all-time high of 240 cases per 100,000 Will County saw in January.

The seven-day rolling average of hospital admissions for COVID-19 has also increased slightly since last month.

“The public should pay close attention to these rising Community Levels, but we would stress this not a cause for alarm,” IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement. “People who are at risk of severe outcomes should exercise caution. And if someone does test positive, then they should consult with a healthcare provider about obtaining a prescription for one of the therapeutic treatments that are widely available”

Tokars also stressed that vaccines are still available for those who haven’t received one.

About 66.3% of Will County’s nearly 700,000 residents are fully vaccinated and 71.6% have received at least one dose.

For information, including where to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccine clinic, visit willcountyhealth.org.