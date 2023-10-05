Mystery Diner in Plainfield: Freedom Brothers Pizzeria ‘rocks’ creativity, flavor

Freedom Brothers Pizzeria & Alehouse in Plainfield says on its website that it offers “a rockin’ dining experience” of “exceptional service, the freshest food and craft beer all while listening to the greatest rock ‘n’ roll.”

The emphasis on rock ‘n’ roll is evident in the restaurant’s menu items.

For instance, options under “opening acts” include a Sabbath charcuterie platter, a Grateful Bread cheese-stuffed bread and White Zombie crostini with a vodka cream sauce. The “green room” salads include the names of regional music venues such as Double Door, Metro and Aragon.

So here’s what we ordered:

Red Barchetta for $9: This bruschetta was delicious and well-seasoned. I liked that the bread was brushed with olive oil.

Bird Song for $12: These bite-size Italian beef and mozzarella pinwheels had a tasty filling, and were served with au jus and hot peppers on the side.

Another Piece of Meat with side salad and chips for $12: The Italian beef was good, and I liked that the melted cheese was layered throughout the meat instead of being simply a topping.

The homemade-style chips were thick, crunchy and perfectly salted.

The side salad that accompanied the Italian beef sandwich was super fresh.

Zep for $16: This rustic pizza with a nice char featured fresh mozzarella, slivers of pulled barbecue chicken, caramelized onions and cilantro. The flavor combinations married well.

Dead Beat Club with soup for $14: A wonderful turkey club sandwich with rosemary ham, applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, arugula, Roma tomatoes and mayonnaise on crostini bread.

The soup of the day was broccoli cheddar, and it was really good: thick and creamy.

Grilled Cheese Incident for $7: The grilled cheese pizza was a unique twist to a classic grilled cheese sandwich. It’s the perfect pizza (or pizza substitute) for anyone who loves a good grilled cheese.

Kids Pizza for $7: The classic cheese pizza had plenty of flavor and cheese. It also had a nice char on the bottom.

Small Sweet Emotion for $7: The dessert pizza was a fun end to dinner. It was customizable with up to 12 flavor choices. We ordered brownies, fresh strawberries, bananas and marshmallows for toppings. We loved it, although the strawberry puree was a bit sweet for us. You can enjoy a different Sweet Emotion each time, just by changing up the toppings.

Organic dough is at the heart of the brick-oven pizza. We applaud Freedom Brothers Pizzeria & Alehouse in Plainfield for their creativity in designing signature food dishes with rock fans in mind.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Freedom Brothers Pizzeria & Alehouse

WHERE: 11914 S. Route 59, Plainfield (also in Naperville)

PHONE: 815-733-5626

INFORMATION: freedombrotherspizza.com