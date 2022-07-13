Mystery Diner in Crest Hill: La Chicanita Bakery serves fresh Mexican breads, pastries and more

Nothing says “lazy Sunday morning” like a cup of great coffee and a fine array of breads and pastries.

I had the coffee at home. So I surprised the family one day with a wide variety of homemade breads and pastries from La Chicanita Bakery in Crest Hill.

Mind you, I had no idea what I was selecting. I went by sight, asking for one of these and two of those. I had heard of the bakery, and been told it is family-owned.

La Chicanita Bakery in Crest Hill offers a wide variety of homemade breads and pastries, juices, sandwiches and custom cakes. Pictured clockwise are a chocolate croissant, fried dough, concha and cream cheese-filled Danish. (Shaw Local News Network)

The bakery smelled amazing, and the staff was very friendly. I had fun picking out all the different treats and then plating them at home for everyone to try.

I brought home Danishes with apple filling, fruit and cheese Danishes, and Danishes with a cream filling and topped with sugar.

Pictured clockwise are a palmier, fried dough, concha and cream cheese-filled Danish. (Shaw Local News Network)

Even the familiar items had unique twists in flavors. We tasted lots of spices, especially anise (and the bakers were generous with the anise), cinnamon and nutmeg.

The chocolate croissants disappeared first. They were sweet, buttery and flaky.

Pictured are a chocolate croissant (right) and a fruit and cheese Danish. (Shaw Local News Network)

I personally loved the fried dough, both the crunchy texture and the non-sweet, more neutral flavor when compared to the spiced pastries.

I also really liked the lemon muffin, which only had a hint of lemon and a very soft, fine texture that did not collapse when we broke it apart to share.

Pictured clockwise are a chocolate croissant, fruit and cheese Danish, anise-flavored coffee cake and a lemon muffin. (Shaw Local News Network)

The palmiers (elephant ears) also had great flavor, much better than the overly sweet varieties one often finds at carnivals.

My daughter especially liked the conchas, which disappeared before I could try them.

My understanding is that conchas are a sweet, brioche-like pastry with a cookie-crumb topping. Bakers occasionally add food coloring to the topping.

Some people like conchas with coffee.

The pink-topped item at the left is a concha, a sweet, brioche-like pastry. Also pictured are two fruit Danishes and a chocolate croissant. (Shaw Local News Network)

My daughter doesn’t like coffee. But she did appreciate a pastry she hadn’t tasted in a long time.

Along with the sweets, I brought home a round loaf of day-old bread, still delicious when toasted and spread with plenty of butter.

La Chicanita Bakery in Crest Hill offers a wide variety of homemade breads as part of its menu. (Shaw Local News Network)

About the only items that didn’t fly off the platters was anything heavy in anise – well, except for one of us who loves anise and happily received our share. Popular globally, it’s not a flavor we’re accustomed to experiencing all the time.

The coffee cake (foreground) was flavored with anise. (Shaw Local News Network)

La Chicanita Bakery also serves natural juices, sandwiches, coffee, tamales and custom cakes. An extensive menu is posted on the La Chicanita Bakery-Crest Hill Facebook page.

I think we’ve found a new favorite venue.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to restaurant staff when ordering or picking up the food. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a story.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: La Chicanita Bakery

WHERE: 1701 N. Larkin Ave., Suite 600, Crest Hill

PHONE: 779-379-1255

INFORMATION: lachicanitabakery.com and www.facebook.com/LaChicanitaBakeryCrestHill