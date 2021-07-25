Mystery Diner: Jameson’s in Joliet is pub food at its finest

I was the lone person in a group of friends who had eaten at Jameson’s Pub in Joliet.

And I’ve always had a great dining experience. The atmosphere is good, the food is delicious, and the service is wonderful.

So, when several of us got together one night for a stay-at-home dinner and movie, I vetoed the “Let’s order pizza” cry and suggested Jameson’s instead. This was our first time using a third-party site for ordering, so the prices reflect what we paid, which was, of course, higher than stated on the menu posted on the website for Jameson’s Pub, which also has a Frankfort location.

For starters, we ordered Parmesan garlic wings for $17, mozzarella sticks for $12, and a hot soft pretzel, which we all shared, for $10.

The mozzarella sticks from Jameson's Pub in Joliet were stuffed full of cheese and nicely crunchy on the outside. (Shaw Media)

The Parmesan garlic wings were tender, juicy and had the right balance of garlic and Parmesan, enough to complement the natural chicken flavor, not overwhelm it.

The Parmesan garlic wings were tender, juicy and had the right balance of garlic and Parmesan, enough to complement the natural chicken flavor, not overwhelm it. (Shaw Media)

The mozzarella sticks were “stuffed full of cheese” and nicely crunchy on the outside.

The hot, soft pretzel was everything one could want. It was hot, soft and large enough to share four ways.

The hot, soft pretzel from Jameson's Pub in Joliet was everything one could want. It was hot, soft, and large enough to share four ways. (Photo provided)

One friend ordered the bacon cheddar burger for $19, and a side of tater tots for $2. The burger arrived with a nice char on the outside, and was cooked medium as ordered.

Our order paired a bacon cheddar burger with a side of tater tots. The burger arrived with a nice char on the outside, and was cooked medium as requested. (Shaw Media)

The veggies were placed on the side and remained crisp.

The veggies were served on the side of the bacon cheddar burger so they would remain crisp. The side of tater tots was “hot, crunchy and well-seasoned.” (Shaw Media)

The tater tots were “hot, crunchy and well-seasoned.”

Another friend ordered a chicken bacon panini for $17, with a side of fries. This person didn’t give comments other than, “Mmm, this is good.” The menu described it as a “succulent chicken breast with applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo.”

The chicken bacon panini is described as "a succulent chicken breast with applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo." (Shaw Media)

I had the Jameson’s Burger with bacon for $26. I ordered medium, and it arrived a perfect medium. I swapped the bun for a pretzel roll for $2 (I love a good pretzel roll). I chose onion rings ($2) for the side. The portions were generous and delicious.

The delicious Jameson’s Burger with bacon arrived a perfect medium as requested, and I swapped a pretzel roll for the bun and chose onion rings for the side. (Shaw Media)

So, after enjoying a wing, a cheese stick and part of a soft pretzel, I ate half my order for dinner, and saved the other half for the following day’s lunch.

Everything reheated well except, understandably, the onion rings. The burger didn’t dry out, and was just as tasty 18 hours later.

For one of our starters, we ordered Parmesan garlic wings, which were tender, juicy and had the right balance of garlic and Parmesan. The next day, the leftovers reheated well. (Shaw Media)

The lone, no-baconer in our group – which surprised us because this person puts bacon on everything – ordered a skirt steak sandwich medium rare for $23, with a side of sweet potato fries for $2.

That fellow diner said the meat was tender and cooked to preference. The pepper Jack cheese “melded” well with the seasonings. The sweet potato fries were “very flavorful.”

The skirt steak sandwich featured tender meat cooked to preference. The pepper jack cheese “melded” well with the meat's seasonings, and the side of sweet potato fries was “very flavorful.” (Shaw Media)

The Jameson’s Pub website promises familiar pub plates, gluten-free options, a full bar with an extensive beer selection, and outdoor seating.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Jameson’s Pub

WHERE: 2755 Black Road, Joliet, and 9545 W. Saint Francis Road, Frankfort

WHEN: Opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Sunday

INFORMATION: 815-729-0000 (Joliet), 815-469-0500 (Frankfort); thejamesonspub.com