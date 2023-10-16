Comedian, author Charlie Berens to perform at Rialto Square Theatre early next year

Charlie Berens: Good Old Fashioned Tour will entertain audiences at the Rialto Square Theatre on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (NiteLite Promotions. )

According to a news release from the theatre, Berens is a comedian, New York Times best-selling author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS, Variety, MTV News and more.

Berens creates weekly content for his various social platforms and has amassed over 7.5 million followers. He began his career working for MTV News’ Choose or Lose. After that he worked in front and behind the camera for emerging YouTube news channels. In 2012, Tribune Media tapped Berens to host the comedic news show “Nightcap.” In 2013 he won an Emmy for “The Cost of Water” while reporting for a Texas television station.

In 2017, Berens began hosting his weekly comedic online news show, the “Manitowoc Minute.” Since then, Charlie’s been creating Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos on his social media platforms. He’s also traveled the country with three sold out stand-up comedy tours. His first book, “The Midwest Survival Guide,” was released in November of 2021 and immediately became a New York Times Best Seller.

Tickets are now available for the show, which begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 26. For more information, visit rialtosquaretheatre.com.