5 Things to do in Will County: Joliet PrideFest is Saturday

1. Art Reception and Gallery Talk with Greg Booker: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Lewis University, Brent and Jean Wadsworth Family Reception Room FA 127, Romeoville. Greg Booker will discuss his artwork of Phoenix, Arizona and the American West. Exhibit closes Thursday. The exhibit and gallery talk are free and open to the public.

For information, email Natalie Swain, art gallery coordinator, at swainna@lewisu.edu.

2. PrideFest: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W Jefferson St., Joliet. All-age event celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. Live music, vendor market, face painting, magic show, food vendors, Bingo, inflatables, foam machine, video game truck, axe throwing, animal ambassadors.

For information, call facebook.com/JolietPrideNetwork.

3. Channahon Community Potato Festival: 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Arrowhead Community Center. 24856 W Eames St., Channahon. Children’s activities, food trucks (featuring potato-themed dishes), car show and live music from Brass from the Past.

For information, visit channahon.org.

4. Justin Willman: Magic For Humans In Person: 7 p.m. Saturday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. American magician, comedian and television personality.

For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/event/justin-willman. For information about Willman, visit justinwillman.com.

5. Filipino Mass: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Mary Immaculate Parish, Cana Hall, 15629 S. Rt. 59. Plainfield. The event will honor the Feast Day of San Lorenzo Ruiz, the first Filipino saint. Bring your San Lorenzo Ruiz religious articles/statues to be blessed. Rev. Jose MM Cerna will preside over this special Mass and Rev. John Abulag will concelebrate. All are welcome. A potluck fellowship will follow in the Faith Sharing & Harvester rooms.

For more information, contact Carlyn Tran at carlyn.siwa@gmail.com or 708-227-6248.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.