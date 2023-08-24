5 Things to do in Will County: Joliet VFW hosts weekend concert

1. Hummingbird Rooftop Hangout: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, 419 Trout Farm Road, Bolingbrook. Feeders will be on the roof and on the ground for viewing. Use binoculars to follow their movements and spot other birds. Hands-on activities and take-home craft inside the nature center. Activities are self-guided. Free. All ages.

For more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

2. Concerts on the Hill: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Featuring the return of “Women Singing Our Stories” (hit songs by woman through the decades). Bring lawn chairs and blankets for hillside seating. Concessions and cash bar available. Free parking.

For information, visit bicentennialpark.org or call 815-724-3761.

3. Annual Moosefest: 5 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Lockport Moose Lodge #1557, back lot behind the lodge (between 9th & 10th on Hamilton Street), Lockport. Live music, food, raffles.

For more information, visit lockportmoose.com.

4. Shindig Outdoor Concert: 7 p.m., Saturday, Cantigny Post 367 VFW, 826 Horseshoe Drive, Joliet. Live 1960s music by Shindig. Food and drink available. Bring a lawn chair and dancing shoes.

For more information, visit shindigband.com.

5. Irish American Society Picnic: noon to 9 p.m., Sunday, St. Joe’s Park, 700 Theodore St., Joliet. Live entertainment; multiple food trucks; kids’ activities; cool beverages. All welcome. No cover charge.

For more information, visit countywillirish.net.

